LJP conflict: EC allots separate party names, symbols to Chirag, Paras factions

NEW DELHI/PATNA—Amid continuing conflicts between the two rival factions of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Election Commission of Indian has finally changed its name and also allotted new symbols.

From now on, none of the two factions will be able to use ‘bungalow’ as their poll symbol anymore.

The EC on Tuesday allotted the name “Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)” to the Chirag Paswan faction and allotted “Helicopter” symbol to his party.

Similarly, the rival faction headed by Chirag’s uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras was allotted the name “Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party” with “sewing Machine” as its poll symbol.

Both the factions were indulged in bitter rivalry for the past over four months after Paras in a sudden coup removed Chirag as the LJP leader in the Lok Sabha and also removed him as party’s national president.