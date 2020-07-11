How LJP is becoming a big headache for NDA ahead of Bihar polls

PATNA—LJP president Chirag Paswan is slowly becoming a big headache for the NDA in Bihar ahead of assembly polls. He has been indirectly training guns on his coalition while being in the company of the NDA.

His demand to defer assembly elections has come as a huge embarrassment to the BJP-JD-U combine which strangely wants to conduct the elections on time.

- Sponsored -

Chirag who is son of Dalit politician Ram Vilas Paswan appeared putting a spanner into the plan of both BJP and the JD-U when he said conducting elections at this time could put the life of a huge population in danger.

He also apprehended a significant population could also stay away from the poll process which is not good for democracy.

“The Election Commission should take a decision with a lot of deliberations. It should not happen that a huge population is put into danger. Polling percentage may also be very low if elections are held amid this pandemic which is not good for democracy,” Chirag has tweeted.

He also explained how the entire country is currently affected by Coronavirus and thus holding elections in such a situation could put extra financial burden on the state. “All members of our party parliamentary board have expressed concern over this situation,” he added.

The move comes at a time when the both the BJP and JD-U have been holding digital rallies for the past over a month in a bid to connect with the party men and charge them ahead of the polling.

Especially, the BJP is working overtime to reach out to the voters and get their support in a bid to break the jinx of losing state elections.

LJP’s move has, thus, very obviously invited bitter reactions from the BJP which has asked the political parties not to encroach into the jurisdiction of the poll panel.

“Political parties are free to express their views but they should not try to impose their views on the Election Commission. Instead of making political statements in public, the political parties should rather send their suggestions in writing or verbally to the Election Commission,” BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said. .