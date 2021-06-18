The Bihar Post

Little children stay with father’s corpse for two days as they didn’t know he is dead

By Bihar Post Desk
BAREILLY, UP—Two little children stayed with the dead body of their father at home in Indian’s Uttar Pradesh state for two days since they didn’t understand he is dead.

The tragic incident came to light after the children aged 6 and 4 years went to a neighbour’s home to seek some food saying “their father was not talking to them”.

Suspecting something wrong, the neighbour went to the children’s home only to find their father’s body hanging from the ceiling.

They instantly informed the local police which rushed to the spot and recovered the body. According to the police, the man committed suicide apparently three days back since his body had now started decomposing.

The deceased identified as Manoj Dayal, 32, had returned to his home in Bareilly town after COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in UP. He was employed in Noida and was working from home a reduced salary, the local media reported.

His wife was living with her parents after some tiff with her husband.

