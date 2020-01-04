The Bihar Post

Liquor smuggler caught fastening 36 liquor bottles around body with tapes

BiharIndiaOddly
By TBP Desk
Image courtesy: News18.com
17

PATNA: Bootleggers are adopting new tricks to smuggle liquor in Bihar which has enforced total ban on sale and consumption of alcohol.

On Friday, the police in Gopalganj district arrested three persons, including two girls, who were carrying liquor bottles by fastening them around their body.

- Sponsored -

Report said the police were checking vehicles on the road when they noticed a biker carrying two females and got suspicious.

The police team got hugely amazed when they asked the biker identified Jitendra Kumar to remove his woollen pullover.

You May Like this also

Rape victim family out in the cold as…

TBP Desk

Huge crowd at Owasi rally sets alarm…

TBP Desk

“We found him carrying 36 liquor bottles by fastening them around his body with tapes when he removed his sweater,” a local police official told the media on Saturday.

The two women accompanying him on bike too were found carrying liquor bottles in similar fashion. All have been arrested and sent to jail.

The arrested persons were carrying liquor bottles from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh where there is no restriction on liquor consumption.

Last year, the liquor smugglers had been caught carrying alcohol bottles in empty coffins.

During the search of coffins, a total of 4,337 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs2 million were found concealed inside six empty coffins being carried by a truck.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5214 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

RJD, Cong angry as Manjhi adamant on…

TBP Desk

Angry Bihar teachers threaten to boycott…

TBP Desk

Thousands arrive to attend Prakash Parva…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,561

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More