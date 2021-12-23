The Bihar Post

Liquor ban brings down incidents of molestation, dowry deaths in Bihar, says govt

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
total prohibition, liquor ban, bihar, molestation, dowry deaths, bihar Representational image
4

PATNA—A government report claims that the enforcement of total prohibition has sharply brought down the incidents of molestation and dowry deaths in Bihar.

According to the report, a total of 1,521 incidents of molestation were reported in 2015, which have now come down to a meager 457 in 2021.

- Sponsored -

Again, the number of dowry deaths stood at 4,651 in 2015 but in 2021, they have come down to 2,967.

The report says the cases of domestic violence too have sharply come down post total liquor ban imposed in Bihar.

You May Like this also

Kolkata Durga Puja among 43 elements…

Bihar Post Desk

Air hostess Bihar bride rides mare to…

Bihar Post Desk

As per the report, incidence of domestic violence has registered 53 percent decrease in the aftermath of liquor ban.

Bihar enforced total prohibition in April 2016 under which the consumption, manufacture and sale of alcohol remains totally banned in the state.

More than, 3.46 lakh people have been arrested for violating the liquor law in Bihar so far, Bihar’s minister for Prohibition, Excise and Registration Sunil Kumar informed the state assembly in March this year.

Among them 5000 people have been arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand for illegally supplying liquor in dry Bihar, the minister said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6560 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Judges cast aside traditional rituals,…

Bihar Post Desk

Yogi, Hemant visited Bihar to get…

Bihar Post Desk

Man comes from US to pay Rs28 loan to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,993

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More