Liquor ban brings down incidents of molestation, dowry deaths in Bihar, says govt

PATNA—A government report claims that the enforcement of total prohibition has sharply brought down the incidents of molestation and dowry deaths in Bihar.

According to the report, a total of 1,521 incidents of molestation were reported in 2015, which have now come down to a meager 457 in 2021.

Again, the number of dowry deaths stood at 4,651 in 2015 but in 2021, they have come down to 2,967.

The report says the cases of domestic violence too have sharply come down post total liquor ban imposed in Bihar.

As per the report, incidence of domestic violence has registered 53 percent decrease in the aftermath of liquor ban.

Bihar enforced total prohibition in April 2016 under which the consumption, manufacture and sale of alcohol remains totally banned in the state.

More than, 3.46 lakh people have been arrested for violating the liquor law in Bihar so far, Bihar’s minister for Prohibition, Excise and Registration Sunil Kumar informed the state assembly in March this year.

Among them 5000 people have been arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand for illegally supplying liquor in dry Bihar, the minister said.