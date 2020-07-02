The Bihar Post

Lightning strikes leave 22 dead in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—At least 22 people were killed when lightning struck Bihar on Thursday—the second major lightning strike in the past one week.

A report of the state disaster management department said the lightning struck eight districts of the state on Thursday, killing 22 villagers.

Villagers carrying a woman struck by lightning in Katihar district of Bihar.
As per the report, a maximum of 6 people were killed in Patna, followed by 4 in West Champaran, 3 each in Samastipur and Katihar, 2 each in Sheohar and Madhepura and 1 each in Purnia and West Champaran.

Most of the victims were working in their farm land when the lightning struck them.

Last week, the lightning strikes had killed close to 100 villagers in 23 districts of the state.

