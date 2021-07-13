Lightning strikes claim 400 lives in Bihar in one year: Report

PATNA—Lightning strikes have claimed more than 400 lives in Bihar in the past one year, alarming the environmentalists.

A report prepared by the Climate Resilient Observing Systems Promotion Council (CROPC) that works closely with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had found Odisha topping the list of maximum thunderbolt strikes, according to a report published in Deccan Herald.

According to the report, Bihar registered 81 per cent increase in number of deaths—From 221 deaths in April 2019, Bihar has now reported 401 deaths during April 2020 and March 2021.

Bihar is closely followed by UP with a238 deaths.