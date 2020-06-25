Update1: Lightning kills 83 people in single-day strike in Bihar, govt announces compensation

PATNA—As many as 83 people were killed in the deadliest-ever lightning strikes in Bihar on Thursday as heavy rains lashed many parts of the states.

A report of the Bihar government said the lightning struck in 23 out of 38 districts of Bihar, killing 83 villagers.

As per the report, a maximum of 13 people were killed in Gopalganj district, followed by 8 each in Madhubani and Nawada, 6 each in Siwan and Bhagalpur, 5 each in East Cahmparan and Banka, 3 in Khagaria and Aurangabad, 2 each in West Champaran, Kishanganj, Jehanabad, Jamui, Purnia, Supaul, Buxur and Kaimur.

Most of the villagers were killed while they were working in the field and were caught unawares.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs400,000 to each victim family and has asked the villagers to stay indoor during rough weather.

The meteorological department in the meanwhile has issued alert for heavy rains in 12 Bihar districts in the next 48 hours.

The districts include-East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Saharsa and Madhepura.