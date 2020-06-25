The Bihar Post

Update1: Lightning kills 83 people in single-day strike in Bihar, govt announces compensation

BiharEnvironmentIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
lightning strikes, lightning, Bihar, Bihar News,
19

PATNA—As many as 83 people were killed in the deadliest-ever lightning strikes in Bihar on Thursday as heavy rains lashed many parts of the states.

A report of the Bihar government said the lightning struck in 23 out of 38 districts of Bihar, killing 83 villagers.

- Sponsored -

As per the report, a maximum of 13 people were killed in Gopalganj district, followed by 8 each in Madhubani and Nawada, 6 each in Siwan and Bhagalpur, 5 each in East Cahmparan and Banka, 3 in Khagaria and Aurangabad, 2 each in West Champaran, Kishanganj, Jehanabad, Jamui, Purnia, Supaul, Buxur and Kaimur.

You May Like this also

‘Encounter specialist’…

Bihar Post Desk

Groom dies from suspected Covid-19 a day…

Bihar Post Desk

Most of the villagers were killed while they were working in the field and were caught unawares.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs400,000 to each victim family and has asked the villagers to stay indoor during rough weather.

The meteorological department in the meanwhile has issued alert for heavy rains in 12 Bihar districts in the next 48 hours.

The districts include-East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Saharsa and Madhepura.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5564 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Groom dies of snakebite moments after he…

Bihar Post Desk

Angry Sushant’s fans take down…

Bihar Post Desk

Special Covid-19 hospital managed by DWB…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,676

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More