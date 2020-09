Lawyer shot dead on way to court in Patna

PATNA—A young lawyer was shot dead in Patna while he was on way to the local court.

Reports said the Harendra Singh, a resident of Naubatpur block in Patna district, had left his home for the local Danapur court on his bike when the criminals shot him dead at a deserted location.

The victim had been practising in the Danapur court. The police have registered a case and began investigation.