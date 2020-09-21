Lawyer shot dead on way to court in Bihar

PATNA—Motorcycle-borne miscreants shot dead a young lawyer in Bihar on Monday, triggering strong protests. The incident took place in Buxur district.

Police said 35-year-old lawyer Kishore Kunal Pandey was going to the local court on his bike when the criminals intercepted him at a deserted location and shot him in the head from point-blank range.

He fell down from his bike, lying unconscious in a pool of blood. He was instantly rushed to the local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Angry lawyers shouted slogans, boycotted court works and blocked roads to register protests over his cold-blooded killing. They have demanded immediate arrest of the murderers.

Last fortnight, a lawyer from Patna was shot dead in similar fashion while he was going to the court.