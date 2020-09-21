The Bihar Post

Lawyer shot dead on way to court in Bihar

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
lawyer killed, Buxur, Patna, Bihar, Bihar Crime
23

PATNA—Motorcycle-borne miscreants shot dead a young lawyer in Bihar on Monday, triggering strong protests. The incident took place in Buxur district.

Police said 35-year-old lawyer Kishore Kunal Pandey was going to the local court on his bike when the criminals intercepted him at a deserted location and shot him in the head from point-blank range.

You May Like this also

Lalu’s party moves ahead to make…

Bihar Post Desk

Mizo people happiest in India, Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

He fell down from his bike, lying unconscious in a pool of blood. He was instantly rushed to the local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Angry lawyers shouted slogans, boycotted court works and blocked roads to register protests over his cold-blooded killing. They have demanded immediate arrest of the murderers.

Last fortnight, a lawyer from Patna was shot dead in similar fashion while he was going to the court.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5806 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar boy who travels 700 km to reach…

Bihar Post Desk

‘MGNREGA man’ Raghuvansh…

Bihar Post Desk

BJP dependent on ‘borrow CM…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,338

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More