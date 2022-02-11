Lawyer helps elderly man languishing in Bihar jail unite with his family

PATNA—A lawyer has helped an elderly man languishing in a Bihar jail for the past four years reunite with his family in West Bengal.

Noor Mohammad, a resident of Murshidabad district in West Bengal district, had gone missing since 2017 and his family members believed him dead after they failed to search him despite all efforts.

The mentally unstable Mohammad somehow reached Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district only to be arrested on the charges of trying to kidnap two children.

His mental condition coupled with language barriers kept him languishing in Muzaffapur jail until a local lawyer Homa Praween was handed over his case.

The lawyer too was confused despite meeting him in jail thrice since he spoke a different language but she noted “three words” during her conversation with the elderly villager which ultimately helped him solved the mystery.

After putting in lots of efforts and constant searches on the internet, Praween was finally able to locate the address of the Muslim villager.

Subsequently, she contacted his family members in Murshidabad and informed them about Mohammad. It was them that his family reached Muzaffarpur earlier this week and took him away with them after getting his bail.

“It was an emotional scene as they all were crying,” Praween told the media.