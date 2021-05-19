Lalu’s son wins plaudits for turning his Patna bungalow into covid care centre

PATNA—Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav is winning plaudits for converting his official bungalow into Covid care/isolation centre to help the people in crisis.

Yadav, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker who is son of party president Lalu Prasad, has set up the Covid care centre at his 1, Polo road bungalow in Patna.

The RJD legislator has set up several beds with green cover and made all arrangements for medicines, oxygen cylinders and free food for the patients.

“But I can’t run this centre since it is a government bungalow. So, I appeal to the government to take over this centre for operate it at its level. I will be providing all necessary items once required,” Tejashwi said.

The initiative has drawn wide praise on the social media with the people asking other lawmakers to make similar efforts.

COVID-19 has claimed 4,039 lives in Bihar while also infecting more than 660,000 people.