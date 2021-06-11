The Bihar Post

Lalu’s son rushes to meet Manjhi, extends invitation to join Grand Alliance

PATNA—In a curious political development, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav met Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi at latter residence on Friday, sparking political speculations.Tej Pratap is the eldest son of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

The meeting came on a day when Lalu Prasad is celebrating his 74th birthday. HAM is an alliance partner of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar.

Soon after coming out of the meeting which lasted for 40 minutes, Tej Pratap said the door is open for Manjhi and it is up to him to decide if he wants to join the Opposition Grand Alliance.

“I came to uncle’s (Manjhi) house to take his blessings. I have been seeking his guidance,” Tej Pratap said.

Manjhi denied speculation of quitting the NDA and said they talked about social issues during the meeting.

The meeting holds much significance since Manjhi has been critical of the BJP over various issues in recent weeks.

Even on Friday, Manjhi through a tweet expressed his annoyance over the central government’s move to put on hold the Census work citing Covid-19 and demanded that it should be caste-based.

“Census work in the country is very necessary in the present situation but it has been put on hold due to Covid-19. Why refrain from census work when elections can be held in the country?” Manjhi tweeted on Friday.

He also requested the central government to immediately start the caste based census.

Manjhi is also angry over the Dalits and Muslims being dubbed as “naxalites” and “terrorists” respectively.

