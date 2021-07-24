Lalu’s son reveals secret of his luxuriant hairs

PATNA—A JD-U leader from Bihar has found out the secret behind the long hairs of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

For the past several months, Tej Pratap, also a RJD lawmaker, has been seen with long, curly hair which has envied many. None knew what was the secret behind his luxuriant hairs? Which shampoo does he apply?

But now a JD-U lawmaker and party’s chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has shared a video wherein Tej Pratap Yadav is seen telling an RJ which shampoo he applies in his hair.

In the video, the RJD lawmaker is seen sitting to talk on an FM radio channel.

“What do you do for such blonde and fine hair?” the female RJ asks this question from the lawmaker, suggesting him to quickly give tips for luxuriant hair as many boys and girls are listening to the radio.

In his reply, Tej Pratap names a shampoo—Forest Essentials—which he says normally uses.

“It is very expensive,” the RJ says after hearing his reply to which Tej Pratap says, “Yes, this is expensive but I use the same. My hair stays better after its use”.