Lalu’s son extends invitation to Nitish to join Bihar Grand Alliance

PATNA—Amid growing bitterness between the ruling NDA partners in Bihar, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has extended invitation to chief minister Nitish Kumar to join the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

“Entry, Nitish Chacha,” twitted Tej Pratap who is the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. He extended this invitation on the occasion of Ram Navami saying this was very necessary on this occasion.

- Sponsored -

Tej Pratap’s re-entry invitation to Nitish remains in sharp contrast to his earlier stand of not allowing the chief minister to be a part of the Grand Alliance.

The development carries a lot of political meaning in the light of the ongoing conflicts between the JD-U and the BJP over various issues.

However, for the past about a month, the BJP has launched constant efforts to replace Nitish Kumar with someone from the saffron camp which has created tension in the alliance.

“Nitish Kumar is the chief minister and will remain the chief minister. The party will not make any compromise over this issue,” JD-U parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha told a function organized to mark the birth anniversary of emperor Ashoka on Saturday.