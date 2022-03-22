The Bihar Post

Lalu’s RJD to boycott free screening of #TheKashmirFiles

By Bihar Post Desk
The Kashmir Files, Bihar, RJD, Lalu Prasad, TheKashmirFiles screening
PATNA—The main opposition RJD in Bihar has announced to boycott the special screening of “The Kashmir Files” movie for all lawmakers.

The movie, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is scheduled to be screened at a theatre in the state capital at 6.30 PM on March 25. The NDA government in Bihar has already made the movie tax-free.

“The NDA government’s proposal for free screening of The Kashmir Files is not acceptable to us. None of the RJD legislators will go to the cinema hall to watch the movie,” state RJD president Jagadanand Singh told the media on Tuesday.

RJD legislator and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi too slammed the NDA government for this particular move saying exempting the movie from entertainment tax and watching a film “does not fill people’s stomach”.

The RJD which is the single largest party in the Bihar assembly is headed by former chief minister Lalu Prasad. It has 75 legislators.

