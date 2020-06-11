The Bihar Post

Lalu's RJD likely to contest 150-160 seats in Bihar assembly polls, allies furious

By TBP Desk
PATNA—The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headed by jailed politician Lalu Prasad is likely to contest elections on 150 to 160 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Reports quoting local media and the party insiders said the RJD which enjoys strong support base among various communities is keen to keep lion’s share of at least 150-60 seats.

The RJD, reports said, has planned to leave another 50 seats to the Congress while the rest will be offered to the three smaller parties if they stayed with the Grand Alliance.

These three smaller parties are Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and the Vikashsil Insan Party (VIP) headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi, former chief minister, Upendra Kushwaha, former union minister and Mukesh Sahni respectively.

Reports said the three parties have already started working on many options. One of them could be the formation of a Third Front involving leaders of all prominent smaller parties, such as Pappu Yadav and Arun Kumar.

Of them, Manjhi has turned more restless and is said to have even started back-channel talks with the NDA leaders, sources said.

“HAM is still with the Grand Alliance but the politics is a game of probabilities,” HAM spokesperson Rajesh Pandey told Hindustan Times.

The three leaders are annoyed as the RJD has not been giving much weight to their claims and responding to their demand of forming a Coordination Committee.

In the past few weeks, the three leaders have met twice at the residence of Manjhi to chalk out their strategies and even held talks with the Congress leaders in Delhi but the RJD remains unmoved.

The RJD has been saying all along that it enjoys the huge support base in the state and hence it holds the natural claim to contest on majority of seats.

The RJD is not a bit disappointed despite its leader Lalu Prasad lodged in Ranchi jail in connection with the fodder scandal. Prasad celebrated his 73rd birthday today.

