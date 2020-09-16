Lalu’s party moves ahead to make unemployment main poll issue in Bihar polls

PATNA—More than 5 lakh (half a million) youths have registered themselves with the online portal of the Opposition RJD headed by Lalu Prasad, media reports said today.

Reports in the local media said such a large number of registrations for job took place just within nine days of its launch.

“More than 5 lakh youths registered with the party’s dedicated portal for the unemployed barely within 9 days of its launch while a month is still left for Bihar elections. Just imagine what will happen in coming days,” RJD spokesperson Mrintunjay Tiwari told the media on Wednesday.

Apparently finding a big trigger in the issue, the RJD is trying to make unemployment the main poll issue in the Bihar elections.

RJD legislator and Opposition’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav launched the dedicated portal— www.berozgarihatao.co.in — on September 5 for preparing data base of unemployed youths in Bihar and provide jobs to them if the party comes to power in the state.

Although there is no official data about the number of unemployed yet close to 3 million migrant workers have returned to their homes in Bihar after losing jobs as a result of Corona-induced lockdown.

Tejashwi said the unemployment rate in Bihar is 46.6 percent which is very alarming. Especially, the youths in the age-group of 18 to 35 years are very much affected by unemployment.

According to a report in the business daily Economic Times, the unemployment rate in India fell to its pre-lockdown level of 8.5% in the week ended June 21 from the peak rate of 23.5% in April and May after the nationwide lockdown was imposed resulting in job losses for millions of workers.

The report quoting the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said though urban unemployment has fallen sharply it is still distinctly higher than the pre-lockdown levels at 11.2% in the latest week ended June 21.