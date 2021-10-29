Lalu’s claim to ‘bring down NDA govt’ surcharges political atmosphere in Bihar

PATNA—Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad heated up the political atmosphere in Bihar by declaring that his party would win both the seats and that they had the plan ready to bring down the NDA government soon.

“The RJD will emerge victorious from both the seats in the assembly by-elections and with the victory, the NDA government will fall in Bihar,” Prasad told a news channel.

- Sponsored -

The declaration made on the eve of assembly by-polls has surcharged the political atmosphere in the state.

Although the analysts describe it as an attempt by the RJD president to boost up confidence of his supporters yet nothing can be said impossible given the unpredictable nature of today’s politics.

The NDA currently stays in power with wafer-thin majority. The NDA has a total of 125 members in the Bihar assembly, just three more than the majority mark. This amply explains the risk the NDA government faces in running the government.

The by-elections to two seats, Kusheshwar Sthan in Darbhanga and Tarapur in Munger districts are scheduled for tomorrow. Given this situation, the by-polls have become very politically significant.

The by-elections were necessitated due to death of the lawmakers. Both the seats were held by Janata Dal United (JD-U) headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.