Lalu’s bail hearing postponement shocks RJD workers, family members

RANCHI/PATNA—The postponement of hearing on RJD president Lalu Prasad’s bail plea has come as huge disappointment to party workers and family members ahead of counting of votes for assembly elections in Bihar.

Both family members and party workers were expecting his release in the fodder scandal related to Dumka treasury but the Jharkhand high court deferred hearing till November 27 after the CBI sought more time to file its reply in the case.

- Sponsored -

The RJD president has already got bail in three cases and if he manages to procure bail in this case, he will walk out of jail. He has been in jail for the last two years.

All along his election rallies, Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav had been claiming that his father would come out of bail before his birthday on November 9 but nothing like that happened.

In his father’s absence, it was Tejashwi Yadav who launched the party’s election campaign in the assembly elections and this received impressive response from the masses.

His every election rally drew impressive crowds but it is to be seen if the crowd converts into votes. Anyway, Tejashwi’s fate hangs over the outcome of the polls.

He had also led the Grand Alliance’s poll campaign in last year’s Lok Sabha polls but this didn’t work.



While the RJD for the first time drew a blank, the Grand Alliance was able to win only one seat out of total 40 LS seats. The only party which could open its account was the Congress.