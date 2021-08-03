The Bihar Post

Lalu Prasad backs Chirag, favours RJD-LJP alliance in Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday rallied behind Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan who has been deserted by five MPs of his party led by his uncle Pashupati Kuma Paras. The former Union minister also favoured an alliance between the RJD and the LJP in Bihar.

Lalu Prasad said Chirag has emerged as a leader despite the feud in his party and claimed that people have rallied around the young parliamentarian.

The RJD chief’s statement is likely to create ripples in Bihar’s political circles as Chirag is reportedly upset with the BJP for not helping him resolve the ongoing feud in his party. Besides, his uncle Paras who led the rebellion has been inducted into the newly-revamped Narendra Modi cabinet.

Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashvi Yadav, who leads the RJD for all practical purposes, had earlier extended his support to Chirag and advocated him as the LJP chief.

Lalu Prasad’s latest statement came while talking to media in Delhi after his meeting with socialist veteran Sharad Yadav, who is recuperating from a long spell of illness.

The RJD supremo lamented that the absence of socialists leaders like Sharad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and himself had resulted in neglect of people-related issues in Parliament.

