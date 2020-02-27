Lalu fine, not to be shifted to AIIMS, says medical board

PATNA/RANCHI—A medical board constituted to decide on the medical treatment of RJD chief Lalu Prasad has said he is getting appropriate treatment at the hospital and that he doesn’t need to be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi.

Prasad serving prison term in fodder scam is currently admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi (RIMS).

“The board has opined that Lalu Prasad is getting appropriate treatment under Dr Umesh Prasad,” RIMS superintendent Dr Vivek Kashyap told the media on Thursday.

He added the hospital doesn’t have a nephrologist and hence they would be consulting some renowned nephrologists before further deciding over the issue.

Prasad is undergoing treatment for his chronic stage-three chronic kidney disease, apart from 10 other disease.

The medical board was constituted after the doctor deployed in his treatment suggested for shifting him to AIIMS for better treatment.