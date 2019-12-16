Lalu family drama turns further uglier as now Rabri files case against daughter-in-law

PATNA: The ongoing high-voltage family drama in the Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi family has now finally reached the police station.

A day after Aishwarya Rai accused Rabri Devi, her mother-in-law, of assaulting her and registered a case with the police, former chief minister made similar allegations on Monday. Rabri also filed a written complaint against her daughter-in-law, charging the latter with making deadly attack on her.

- Sponsored -

“I ran for life after Aishwarya made deadly attacks on me last evening. Somehow, my security guards intervened and saved my life,” Rabri has alleged in her written petition to the police today. She also alleged that she faced threats to her life from her daughter-law.

Rabri also handed the police a pen-drive containing video footages about how Aishwarya reportedly attacked her.

The counter case by Rabri comes hours after her daughter-in-law leveled serious allegations against her in the presence of media persons, alleging that she was dragged by hairs and pushed out of in-laws’ house on Sunday.

Later Aishwarya’s parents rushed to the Rabri residence and expressed anger over the incident. Her father Chandrika Rai even threatened to send Rabri to jail for ill-treating his daughter.

The wedding of Aishwarya who was married with Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has run into trouble with her husband filing a divorce petition in the court. The patch-up between the two sides have failed to serve any purpose.

Trouble crept into their married life barely six months within their marriage when Tej Pratap filed a petition in the local court in November last year, seeking divorce from his newly-wed wife.

Tej Pratap had married Aishwarya, daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai, in May 2018 with much fanfare and what was significant, the RJD chief Prasad even described her as very “lucky” for his family.