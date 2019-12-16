The Bihar Post

Lalu family drama turns dirtier as party jumps into controversy

BiharIndia
By TBP Desk
File photograph
48

PATNA: The continuing drama in the family of RJD president Lalu Prasad is turning dirtier by the day.

A day after Aishwarya Rai registered a case of domestic violence against her mother-in-law and former chief minister Rabri Devi, the RJD leaders have come to her defence. They said it is Aishwarya who is at fault, and not Rabri Devi, wife of Lalu Prasad.

- Sponsored -

The wedding of Aishwarya who was married with Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has run into trouble after her husband filed a divorce petition in the court. The patch-up between the two sides have failed to serve any purpose.

Aishwarya had alleged in front of the media yesterday that she was pulled by her hairs and pushed out of home by her mother-in-law but now the RJD leaders have refuted such allegations.

You May Like this also

Lalu family drama turns further uglier…

TBP Desk

Masses apprehensive as Citizenship bill…

TBP Desk

“All these allegations leveled against Rabri Devi are baseless. In fact, I was present at her residence when the incident took place. She was discussing Jharkhand politics with me over bonfire when Aishwarya came and began shouting at her,” RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav told the media on Monday.

“When I tried to convince her, she went out of control. In a fit of rage she pulled a burning wood from the bonfire and threw it on the ground which hit the hand of Rabri Devi although it didn’t harm her much. At one point of time, she even tried to assault her mother-in-law,” Yadav alleged.

According to him, Rabri said nothing which could have annoyed or hurt her sentiments.

Another RJD legislator Subodh Rai alleged Aishwarya herself fled from her mother-in-law’s home. He also hit out at Aishwarya family for leveling allegations against Rabri Devi.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5177 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

‘Rabri Devi pushed me out of…

TBP Desk

After supporting #CAB, JD-U vows not to…

TBP Desk

Nitish not in favour of linking CAB with…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,549

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More