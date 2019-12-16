Lalu family drama turns dirtier as party jumps into controversy

PATNA: The continuing drama in the family of RJD president Lalu Prasad is turning dirtier by the day.

A day after Aishwarya Rai registered a case of domestic violence against her mother-in-law and former chief minister Rabri Devi, the RJD leaders have come to her defence. They said it is Aishwarya who is at fault, and not Rabri Devi, wife of Lalu Prasad.

The wedding of Aishwarya who was married with Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has run into trouble after her husband filed a divorce petition in the court. The patch-up between the two sides have failed to serve any purpose.

Aishwarya had alleged in front of the media yesterday that she was pulled by her hairs and pushed out of home by her mother-in-law but now the RJD leaders have refuted such allegations.

“All these allegations leveled against Rabri Devi are baseless. In fact, I was present at her residence when the incident took place. She was discussing Jharkhand politics with me over bonfire when Aishwarya came and began shouting at her,” RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav told the media on Monday.

“When I tried to convince her, she went out of control. In a fit of rage she pulled a burning wood from the bonfire and threw it on the ground which hit the hand of Rabri Devi although it didn’t harm her much. At one point of time, she even tried to assault her mother-in-law,” Yadav alleged.

According to him, Rabri said nothing which could have annoyed or hurt her sentiments.

Another RJD legislator Subodh Rai alleged Aishwarya herself fled from her mother-in-law’s home. He also hit out at Aishwarya family for leveling allegations against Rabri Devi.