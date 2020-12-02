Lalu’s dilemma: To field or not to field a candidate against Sushil Modi in RS polls

PATNA—The main Opposition RJD in Bihar headed by jailed politician Lalu Prasad is caught in a fairly new dilemma–to field or not to field a candidate against Sushil Kumar Modi in the by-election to lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

As such, none looks interested in joining the fray given the number problem. The RJD-led Grand Alliance has 110 members in Bihar assembly against 125 of the ruling NDA. The Grand Alliance’s tally could reach the maximum 115 even if all the five AIMIM legislators lent their support.

To begin with, the RJD offered unconditional support to Reena Paswan, widow of former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president late Ram Vilas Paswan, in case she wished to contest the elections.

The RJD announced to support Paswan’s widow since this seat had fallen vacant due to the untimely demise of the former Union minister but the LJP has refused to contest this seat. Paswan died in October after prolonged illness.

“Many RJD leaders talked to us announcing their party support if we fielded candidate. We express gratitude for their support but the LJP is not interested in this seat,” LJP announced.

The RS seat was offered to Paswan as per the seat sharing deal reached among the NDA partners during the 2019 LS polls.

With the LJP politely refusing the offer, the RJD reportedly gave similar offer to party’s Dalit face Shyam Rajak but he too has rejected the offer.

“I am not interested in such offers. Instead, I am going to the national capital for the regular health checkups,” Rajak told newsmen on Tuesday.

According to media report, the Congress leader Premchandra Mishra too was consulted over it but he too refused to join the race.

The development has left the RJD in a peculiar situation since it has announced to field candidate against NDA which has nominated former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi for this RS seat. He filed his nomination today in the presence of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Modi who served as Kumar’s deputy since the NDA came to power in 2005 has been denied a berth in the Nitish cabinet this time.

The Grand Alliance missed to form the government very narrowly this time but now it doesn’t want to give walkover to the NDA in its every plan.

It was under this plan that that Grand Alliance fielded candidate against the NDA’s nominee Speaker’s post. This resulted in election for the post of Speaker for the first time in 51 years although the NDA candidate emerged victorious in the end.

It is to be seen who turns out to be Grand Alliance’s candidate against Modi this time or eventually it decides to give a walkover to its rival.