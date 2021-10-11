The Bihar Post

Labourer beaten to death after his cycle hits a grazing goat

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
murder for goat, murder, goat, Muzaffarpur, Bihar
Representational image
36

PATNA—A labourer was beaten to death in Bihar just because he accidentally knocked down a goat while returning home on his by-cycle.

According to reports, Sanjay Sahani, 40, a resident of Paru police station areas in Muzaffarpur district, was returning home last week when his cycle accidentally hit a grazing goat.

- Sponsored -

This irrigated the goat owner who severely assaulted the labourer, media reports said.

You May Like this also

Fighting social evils: Bihar tells…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar by-polls turn intriguing as…

Bihar Post Desk

“While he was asleep in the portico of his house, some persons dragged him out his house and took him to an unknown location. He was severely beaten up in captivity. On Saturday, the accused persons threw him near our house and fled,” victim’s mother Ramrati Kuwar, a widow, told the police.

According to her, the victim was immediately rushed to the local health centre from where he was shifted to a medical college in Muzaffarpur but succumbed to injuries soon thereafter.

The police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on. The woman has named five villagers in connection with the murder of her son.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6493 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

RJD says Kanhaiya will prove another…

Bihar Post Desk

Dropping special status demand: How…

Bihar Post Desk

‘Tired of asking’, Nitish…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,980

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More