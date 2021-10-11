Labourer beaten to death after his cycle hits a grazing goat

PATNA—A labourer was beaten to death in Bihar just because he accidentally knocked down a goat while returning home on his by-cycle.

According to reports, Sanjay Sahani, 40, a resident of Paru police station areas in Muzaffarpur district, was returning home last week when his cycle accidentally hit a grazing goat.

This irrigated the goat owner who severely assaulted the labourer, media reports said.

“While he was asleep in the portico of his house, some persons dragged him out his house and took him to an unknown location. He was severely beaten up in captivity. On Saturday, the accused persons threw him near our house and fled,” victim’s mother Ramrati Kuwar, a widow, told the police.

According to her, the victim was immediately rushed to the local health centre from where he was shifted to a medical college in Muzaffarpur but succumbed to injuries soon thereafter.

The police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on. The woman has named five villagers in connection with the murder of her son.