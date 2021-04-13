The Bihar Post

Bike which led to lynching of Bihar police official recovered but main accused still absconding

BiharIndiaOddly
The 'killer' Hero Glamour bike
PATNA—The Hero Glamour bike which led to the gruesome killing of a senior police official in Bihar has finally been recovered.

It was to recover this stolen bike that Ashwini Kumar, the station house officer of Kishanganj police station in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, had gone to a village in neighbouring West Bengal on Saturday morning when he was lynched by an angry mob.

The stolen bike belonging to one Mustafiq Alam from Kishanganj district was recovered from Faringola areas near the Bihar-Bengal border on Monday.

Kishanganj district superintendent of police Kumar Ashish told the media that the new Hero company bike was looted on Friday evening by some miscreants but the victim identified one of the robbers in the headlight of his bike and reported the matter to the Kishanganj police.

It was then that the station house officer accompanied by a police team went across the border to nab the miscreants and recover the bike when he was mobbed by a group of villagers and beaten to death.

The police have arrested eight persons in connection with bike theft and lynching of the police officer so far.However, the main accused Mohammad Jakir accused of snatching the bike is still evading arrest.

The police department has has suspended seven cops who escaped from the spot to save their lives leaving Ashwani Kumar trapped in the crowd which lynched him to death.

The state government has announced to pay adequate compensation to the victim family and also to provide a government job to the grieving family.

