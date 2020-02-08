Kanhaiya remains target of pro-Hindu groups for his campaign against CAA-NPR-NRC

PATNA: In what could be described as a matter of serious concern, the cavalcade of CPI leader and fiery student leader Kanhaiya Kumar is being frequently attacked in Bihar.

In the past nine days since he kicked off his state-wide “Jan-Gan-Man Yatra” against the CAA-NPA-NRC, his convoy has been attacked at some six places in the state.

On February 07, 2020 again, his convoy was attacked in Katihar district. Reports said the student leader was on way to Bhagalpur after addressing a rally in Katihar when an angry crowd attacked his convoy with shoes and slippers.

The protesters also showed him posters and shouted slogans like “Kanhaiya Go Back” before attacking his convoy. However, the cops in his security hurriedly let the convoy pass safely.

Barely a day back, his convoy had been attacked with bricks in Madhepura district where he had gone to address a rally. The window panes of a few cars which were part of his convoy were damaged in the attack.

Prior to that, his convoy had been attacked in Supaul district. While he himself escaped unhurt, his driver was injured in the stone-pelting which also damaged a few cars. On Saturday, his cavalcade had been attacked in Saran district with bricks as Kanhaiya had a narrow escape.

“The followers of Godse have got panicked after watching tremendous support of the masses for my yatra and are attacking my cavalcade but the ‘caravan’ of love is not going to come to a halt midway,” Kanhaiya said.

He added he had proceeded on his yatra to save the Constitution and alert the masses about how the Narendra Modi government had raised the issues of CAA, NPR and NRC just to divert the attention of the youth from the real issues.

“The Hindus are not in danger. Rather, it is the future of youths, Constitution and Indian economy which is in danger,” he said.

He alleged the government which came to power on the slogans of “pseudo nationalism” has now gone on selling stakes in government companies such as LIC, BSNL, and Air India while it had already destroyed railways, ONGC, HAL and RBI.

The CPI has strongly condemned the attacks on Kanhaiya’s convoy blamed it on the RSS and the BJP. “The attacks are being engineered by the supports of Sangh Parivar and the BJP.

This is not the attacks Kanhaiya but on democracy and the freedom of expression,” said state CPI secretary Satya Narayan Singh. He warned of launching aggressive agitation if the government didn’t provide adequate security to Kanhaiya’s cavalcade.

Kahaiya is on state-wide “Jan-Gan-Man Yatra” launched on January 30 coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi under the banner of “Joint Forum Against CAA-NPR-NRC. He began his yatra from Betia in West Champaran , which is scheduled to conclude with a rally in Patna on 29 February.