Just ahead of Bihar polls, EC approves broad guidelines for conduct of elections during Covid-19 period

NEW DELHI—The Election Commission on Friday approved the broad guidelines for conduct of general/bye elections during the Covid-19 period.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October/November.

- Sponsored -

The EC also allowed campaign by political parties/contesting candidates. Given below are details of the guidelines:

1. Door to Door Campaign- Subject to any other restriction(s) including extant COVID-19 guidelines, a group of 5 (five) persons including candidates, excluding security personnel, if any, is allowed to do door to door campaigning.

2. Road Shows – The convoy of vehicles should be broken after every 5 (five) vehicles instead of 10 vehicles (excluding the security vehicles, if any). The interval between two sets of convoy of vehicles should be half an hour instead of gap of 100 meters.

3. Election Meetings – Public gatherings/ rallies may be conducted subject to adherence to extant COVID-19 guidelines.

District Election Officer should take following steps for this purpose: (a) District Election Officer should, in advance, identify dedicated grounds for public gathering with clearly marked Entry/Exit points.

(b) In all such identified grounds, the District Election Officer should, in advance, put markers to ensure social distancing norms by the attendees.

(c) Nodal District Health Officer should be involved in the process to ensure that all COVID-19 related guidelines are adhered to by all concerned in the district.

(d) District Election Officer and District Superintendent of Police should ensure that the number of attendees does not exceed the limit prescribed by State Disaster Management Authority for public gatherings.

(e) DEO should depute Sector Health Regulators to oversee that COVID-19 instructions/guidelines are being followed during these meetings.

(f) The political parties and candidates concerned should ensure that all COVID-19 related requirement like face masks, sanitizers, thermal scanning etc. are fulfilled during each of these activities.

(g) Non-compliance of Instructions – Anybody violating instructions on COVID-19 measures will be liable to proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.