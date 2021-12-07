Judges cast aside traditional rituals, swear by Constitution to start marital life

PATNA—Two young judges in Bihar set aside the traditional rituals and bigger arrangements associated with weddings to enter into marital life and begin a new innings.

Aditya Prakash and Ayushi Kumari only exchanged garlands in the presence of guests and swore by the Constitution to enter into wedlock at a banquet hall in Patna on Monday which has become a talk of the town.

Aditya is posted as a judge in Khagaria district court whereas Ayushi is working on the same position in Patna civil court.

Witnesses said the traditional wedding rituals, grand feast, attractive decoration at the wedding venue and wedding procession too were cast aside to make the wedding plain and simple.

At the wedding, the couple took a pledge to respect each other and help create a happy society.