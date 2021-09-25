The Bihar Post

Judge who passed ‘funny’ orders restrained from judicial works

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A lower court judge from Bihar who was in the news for passing funny orders has been restrained from judicial works.

The Patna High Court directed judge Avinash Kumar not to undertake any judicial works till further orders, media reports said on Saturday. He is currently posted as a district and sessions judge in Jhanjharpur sub-division of Madhubani district.

The said judge had, of late, passed some peculiar orders which hit the media headlines for their interesting nature.

In one such order, the judge directed a molester to wash and also iron clothes of all women from his village as a condition for granting bail.

In another order, he asked two accused persons to feed free milk to five Dalit children to get bail. The accused persons had been charged with assaulting some villagers.

