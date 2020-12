Judge attacked in Bihar’s Nalanda, criminals also open fire

PATNA—Daredevil criminals attacked a judge in Nalanda district of Bihar in broad daylight on Thursday.

The judge Jai Kishore Dubey was returning home from the Hilsa court when the criminals threw stones on his car, smashing car’s window panes, local media has reported.

The criminals also fired three rounds in the air and then fled on foot, witnesses said.