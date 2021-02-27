Judge acquits youth of criminal charges for his passion for patriotism

PATNA—A local court in Bihar has absolved a youth of attempt to murder charges after noticing his passion for patriotism.

Juvenile Justice Board judge, Biharsharif (Nalanda), Manvendra Mishra acquitted the accused, now 25, of the serious criminal charges after his selection as a constable in Assam Rifles and keeping in view his career.

The judge in his observation said keeping in view youth’s dedication to serving the nation, his career and circumstantial evidence, it’s not fair to continue the case.

The youth told the court that he faced no any charges except for this one in the past 10 years. “Now, I have been selected for the Assam Rifles and want to serve the nation,” the youth said.

The accused was charged with assaulting a local villager along with his family members in 2009. He was 14 when he was made the accused.

The Assam Rifles is the oldest paramilitary force of India, dating back to 1835 under the British Raj, raised under the name Cachar Levy, as per the report. The present name of “Assam Rifles” has been used since 1917.