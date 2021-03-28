Judge acquits teenager of assault after he passes Grade 12 exam with first division

PATNA—A local court in Bihar acquitted a teenager of assault after he passed the intermediate (Grade 12) examination with a first division.

Juvenile court judge, Biharsharif, Manvendra Mishra acquitted the teenaged boy when he submitted his mark-sheet in the court on Saturday.

- Sponsored -

The mark-sheet showed the accused boy making spectacular performance in Science stream and obtaining 69 per cent marks in the Grade 12 examination.

His parents told the court that the boy wants to move out of Bihar for engineering study but if the case continued, he would have to quit the study to make rounds of the court.

Eventually the court acquitted the boy of the assault case registered against him in 2019.