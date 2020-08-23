The Bihar Post

Journalist plays priest during wedding of young lovers in Bihar police station

PATNA—A journalist played the priest during the wedding of a young coupled solemnised at a police station in Bihar on Saturday.

The bizarre incident took place at Durgawati police station in Kaimur district.

Nimbu Lal, a resident of Chainpur police station, was having love affairs with a girl from Durgawati block for the past two years but their family members were not ready for their marriage.

On Saturday, they finally reached the Durgawati police station and requested the police to solemnise their wedding saying they are adult.

Eventually, the police called their family members to the police station and conducted marriage of the love birds at the police station itself.

A peculiar situation arose when no priest got available for the occasion. Eventually, a local reporter played the priest, chanting mantras and showering blessings on the couple.

