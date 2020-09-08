Job for Dalit killings: Case registered against Nitish Kumar for inciting ‘caste frenzy’ in Bihar

PATNA—A man in Bihar has registered a case against chief minister Nitish Kumar, charging him with inciting “caste frenzy” by promising jobs to the family of Dalits who get killed in the state.

The case has been filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Muzaffarpur by social activist Gaurav Kumar Singh, media reports said today.

“Murder can’t be the ground for providing jobs. The chief minister has tried to foment caste tension by making such announcement. This is also an insult to the Dalits,” the petitioner said.

The matter will come up for hearing on September 14.

Last week, the chief minister had announced provide government jobs to the next to the kin of any Dalit villager killed in the state.

The announcement has triggered strong protests from both the Opposition Grand Alliance and the ruling NDA.

“This (jobs to dalit family) is like encouraging the murder of Dalits,” asked Bihar Opposition leader and RJD lawmaker Tejashwi Yadav. The RJD heads the Grand Alliance.

He wondered, “Why shouldn’t these jobs be given to the families of people from OBC and general category who are killed?”

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan also ridiculed Nitish govt’s move of giving jobs to one family member of any Dalit who gets killed.

“If this is not an election stunt, then the Nitish Kumar government should provide jobs to the kin of all Dalit families who were killed during the past 15 years,” Chirag has demanded.

“Not only the SC/ST community, the government must initiate prompt action in the murder of any person from any community,” he has demanded.

BJP minister Prem Kumar is also of the favour that if jobs are given to victims’ family after murder, this should be applied with every community, including Upper castes and OBCs, and not only with the Dalits.