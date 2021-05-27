Jilted lover throws acid on girlfriend’s groom during wedding, absconding

PATNA—Hugely indignant at his girlfriend getting married to someone, a youth from Bihar threw acid on the groom who had led the wedding procession for marriage.

The bizarre incident took place at Kakrauri village in Lakhisari district on Monday.

- Sponsored -

Groom Navin Kumar, a resident of Sheikhpura district, had led a wedding procession to the village to perform wedding with the girl.

Even as the bride family was busy welcoming the wedding guests, the jilted lover identified as Mithun Kumar threw a bottle of acid on the groom from behind.

The groom sustained grievous injuries in the incident and had to be admitted to a local hospital for treatment although he escaped injuries on his face.

Soon after the incident, the wedding procession returned in protest but after intervention of some senior citizens, the wedding rituals were completed the very next day.

The police have registered a case against the jilted lover and raids are on to nab the absconding accused.