The Bihar Post

Jilted lover throws acid on girlfriend’s groom during wedding, absconding

BiharOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
wedding, acid on groom, Lakhisarai, jilted lover, Bihar
Representational image
61

PATNA—Hugely indignant at his girlfriend getting married to someone, a youth from Bihar threw acid on the groom who had led the wedding procession for marriage.

The bizarre incident took place at Kakrauri village in Lakhisari district on Monday.

- Sponsored -

Groom Navin Kumar, a resident of Sheikhpura district, had led a wedding procession to the village to perform wedding with the girl.

You May Like this also

Muddled Manjhi: NDA ally slams PM for…

Bihar Post Desk

Covid’s third wave may probably…

Bihar Post Desk

Even as the bride family was busy welcoming the wedding guests, the jilted lover identified as Mithun Kumar threw a bottle of acid on the groom from behind.

The groom sustained grievous injuries in the incident and had to be admitted to a local hospital for treatment although he escaped injuries on his face.

Soon after the incident, the wedding procession returned in protest but after intervention of some senior citizens, the wedding rituals were completed the very next day.

The police have registered a case against the jilted lover and raids are on to nab the absconding accused.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6197 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar reports highest number of…

Bihar Post Desk

Lalu’s son wins plaudits for…

Bihar Post Desk

Panic grips Bihar jail after 86…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,404

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More