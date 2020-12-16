Jharkhand youth travels to 24 countries by getting lifts

RANCHI—A youth from Indian state of Jharkhand has travelled to as many 24 countries in three years by taking lifts and spending very few from his own pockets.

Shubham Kumar, a resident of Dhanbad, claims to have travelled at least 100,000 kilometers just by way of taking lifts from people.

Those who offered him lifts included good-carrying vehicles and bikers. He got lifts from as many as 6,000 people during his foreign travels.

“This world is very beautiful. There are pretty good people everywhere to offer you help,” says 19-year-old Shubham who prepares for higher studies in Delhi.

“The people offered me food, water and even gave me the place to rest. I am so happy to meet such kind of people on my trip,” he exclaims.

Shubham left his home in April 2017 to prepare for higher studies but was very eager to know how serious are the people in the world to help a stranger and also how different are the cultures in various countries.

He began his world tour from Bangladesh after which he travelled to Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, China Russia, Dubai and several other countries.