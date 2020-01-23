Jharkhand town goes up in flames during pro-CAA rally, prohibitory orders imposed

RANCHI: A town in Jharkhand state erupted into violence after a rally was taken out in the areas in support of the Citizenship act.

Reports quoting local media said the violence erupted after some anti-social elements allegedly pelted stones on the rally being taken out by some Hindu outfits in Lohardaga district on Thursday.

Witnesses said the trouble makers went into rampage attacking the police force and setting afire several vehicles and business establishments.

Keeping in view the trouble prevailing in the areas, the police have enforced prohibitory orders in the areas while heavy deployment of police force has been made.

“We have enforced prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC and police forces are camping on the spot,” Lohardaga deputy commissioner Akansha Ranjan told the media on Thursday.

Earlier on January 14, violence had been reported from Giridih district when another rally was taken out in support of the CAA.

Jharkhand which only last month came under the Grand Alliance rule is not alone witnessing violent protests over the contentious law.

As such, the Citizenship act has triggered nation-wide protests in India with the residents refusing to believe the government theory that this act is not about “snatching” anyone’s citizenship, rather about granting citizenship.