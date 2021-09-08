Jharkhand teacher earns praise for transforming walls into blackboards to help poor study

RANCHI—A school teacher from Jharkhand is earning praises from the society for transforming the walls of the village into blackboards so that the poor children could study.

The teacher Sapan Kumar who is posted with an upgraded middle school in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, has been invited by Rajya Sabha’s deputy chairman Harivans Narayan Singh to present his teaching model in Delhi.

Kumar transformed the mud walls of the villagers into blackboards as the poor children didn’t have smart phones or internet facilities to attend online classes which affected their study during the time of COVID-19.

Apprehending, this could hit the studies of the poor children who may ultimately drop out of the classes, the teacher rushed to their homes and turned the entire village into classrooms with caricatures and alphabets drawn on mud walls at many places so that the children could learn.

“This is the real education which makes our country and the world move forward. This is the natural method of teaching the children,” RS’s deputy chairman told The New Indian Express.

Parimal Nathwani, a, industrialist and a Rajya Sabha Member, too praised the initiative of the teacher describing as “innovative”.

“A teacher from #Jharkhand painted the entire village into a classroom for children to reduce dependency on e-classes. Impressive how teachers in our country innovate to ensure that children get the education they deserve,” Nathwani tweeted.