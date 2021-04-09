Jharkhand: Starvation victim family gets relief four years after death on NHRC intervention

RANCHI—The Jharkhand government has paid a compensation of RsOne lakh to the relative of a villager who died of starvation four years back. This happened after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recommended for payment of relief money.

The poor labourer had died of hunger in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand in October 2017 when the state was under the BJP rule.

- Sponsored -

Acting on a media report, the NHRC served notices to the Jharkhand government seeking details about his death but the State authorities claimed the victim had died due to some disease, and not due to starvation/hunger.

They also claimed the victim’s family had been issued the ration card.

The NHRC to its surprise found that the State authorities didn’t mention the name of the disease leading to labourer’s death.

The rights body also found that the victim’s family had applied for the ration card on September 22, 2017 and again on October 18 the same year but the ration card was issued to them on October 25, 2017, well after the death of the victim.

Keeping them in view, the NHRC recommended for paying RsOne lakh to the victim family as relief money.