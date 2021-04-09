The Bihar Post

Jharkhand: Starvation victim family gets relief four years after death on NHRC intervention

JharkhandIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
starvation, hunger, Jharkhand, NHRC, BJP
Representational image
Courtesy: Right to Food Campaign/Facebook
49

RANCHI—The Jharkhand government has paid a compensation of RsOne lakh to the relative of a villager who died of starvation four years back. This happened after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recommended for payment of relief money.

The poor labourer had died of hunger in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand in October 2017 when the state was under the BJP rule.

- Sponsored -

Acting on a media report, the NHRC served notices to the Jharkhand government seeking details about his death but the State authorities claimed the victim had died due to some disease, and not due to starvation/hunger.

You May Like this also

After closure of all educational…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar youth makes false claims about hop…

Bihar Post Desk

They also claimed the victim’s family had been issued the ration card.

The NHRC to its surprise found that the State authorities didn’t mention the name of the disease leading to labourer’s death.

The rights body also found that the victim’s family had applied for the ration card on September 22, 2017 and again on October 18 the same year but the ration card was issued to them on October 25, 2017, well after the death of the victim.

Keeping them in view, the NHRC recommended for paying RsOne lakh to the victim family as relief money.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6128 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Indian state provides government jobs to…

Bihar Post Desk

Madan Lal’s son named Gaya…

Bihar Post Desk

Facing political isolation, Kushwaha…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,177

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More