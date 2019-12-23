Jharkhand poll results: JMM-led Grand Alliance headed for simple majority as BJP suffers serious setback

RANCHI: In a major setback to the ruling coalition, yet another Indian state appears slipping out of BJP’s hands as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led Grand Alliance is heading for simple majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly as show the initial trends.

The BJP headed by chief minister Raghubar Das had gone to the elections with the slogan of “Abki bar 65 ke par” (this time we will cross 65 seats).

Much to its claims, the BJP looks struggling to reach near the majority mark of 41. Last time too, the BJP had failed to reach the majority mark but it managed to form the government with the support of Babula Marandi’s JVM legislators.

As per the latest trend, the BJP was leading over 29 seats whereas the JMM-led alliance was leading over 42 seats- one seat more than the majority mark.

While the JMM was leading over 24, Congress and the RJD had established leads over 13 and five seats respectively.

The JVM led by former chief minister Marandi was leading over four seats whereas the AJSU of Sudesh Mahto was leading over two seats.

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, however, expressed hope of returning to power.

“The trends can’t be called the result. There are many seats where the BJP candidates are trailing by little about 1,000 to 1,500 votes,” claimed Das.

Das claimed, “We are winning. Ultimately, we will form the government in Jharkhand”.

Strangely, the BJP finds itself such critical situation despite the fact the party leadership had fielded all the top leaders, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister-cum-party chief Amit Shah on campaign front and they intensively campaigned for the party candidates.