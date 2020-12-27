Jharkhand man strangles infant daughter to death since he wanted a son

RANCHI—A man in Jharkhand strangulated his one-year-old daughter to death since he hated her for being a girl.

The shocking incident took place in Chutia police station of Ranchi in Jharkhand on Saturday morning. The police have arrested the accused father.

- Sponsored -

Victim’s mother Babita Devi said she had gone out to bring home her five-year-old son playing with other children when her husband took the daughter in his arms, went inside a room and strangulated her to death.

She said she tried hard to rescue her from his clutches and prayed for mercy but he pushed her aside and killed the baby.

Soon after the incident, the woman informed the local police which reached the spot and arrested the accused identified as Gautam Prasad Mahto. The police say the accused is a habitual drinker.

Similar incident was reported over the weekend from Chatra district where a man killed his two-month-old baby girl in similar fashion when her mother had gone away.