Jharkhand man kills wife, three daughters after she fails to bear male child

By TBP Desk
RANCHI—A man in Jharkhand killed his wife along three little daughters after she failed to bear any male child.

The horrible incident took place in Giridiah district of Jharkhand on Wednesday, sending shock waves in the area. The police have arrested the accused.

Police said the accused had been torturing his wife for long but her patience ran out on Wednesday. On the fateful day, she was going to her parents’ home with her three daughters when the man stopped her but she refused.

Subsequently, the man killed all of them and threw their bodies into a roadside well, local media reported on Thursday.

Soon after getting the information, local villagers caught the accused and gave a sound beating before the police rushed to the spot and rescued him.

The police also recovered the bodies from the well. The three girls were aged between two and six.

Reports said the accused who worked as a migrant worker in Mumbai had been regularly assaulting his wife over the issue. Village courts met so many times to sort out the issue but noting changed at all.

