Jharkhand: Man ends life after teacher wife leaves for parents’ home

PATNA—A youth ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan just after his wife left for her parents’ home during the lockdown period. The incident took place in Ranchi district of Jharkhand over the weekend.

Reports said Anshul Kumar, 35, had been very upset after his wife left for her patents’ home a couple of days back.

- Sponsored -

On Friday night, he called up his wife, a school teacher with local DAV school in Ranchi, and asked her to return to him soon but she refused.

In a fit of rage, the man disconnected the phone line and switched off his mobile. Subsequently, his wife called up on his phone several times but it was found switched off.

Apprehending some untoward incident, she rushed to him at night itself but found him hanging from the ceiling fan. The couple had got married barely two years back.