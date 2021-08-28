The Bihar Post

Jharkhand man dies waiting for death certificate of his wife

Representational image
26

RANCHI—A man from Jharkhand died awaiting death certificate of his wife who died from some disease 15 months ago.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Kanti Devi, a resident of Tati Jhariya block in Hazaribagh district, had died of some disease in May 2020 during the first wave of Covid-19.

On December 26 the same year, Satyadeo Modi applied for the death certificate of his wife in the local block office.

He continued waiting for his wife’s death certificate for months despite all efforts. Eventually, the man himself died six months after submitting his application.

The death certificate was eventually issued on August 25, more than three months after the death of the applicant!

A block official Anil Kumar told the local media that the delay took place due to shortage of computer operators.

