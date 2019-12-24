The Bihar Post

Jharkhand impact: BJP leader seeks change in top leadership for better poll results in Bihar

BiharIndiaJharkhand
By TBP Desk
30

PATNA: The impact of the assembly poll result in Jharkhand is being felt in Bihar.

A day after the BJP badly lost the elections to the opposition Grand Alliance in Jharkhand, a senior party leader has demanded for complete change in the top leadership in Bihar to put up a good performance in next year’s assembly elections in the state.

- Sponsored -

“There is an urgent need for a change in the top leadership to make good performance in Bihar elections,” senior BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasia told a news channel in Patna on Tuesday.

“Ek hi chehra ko bar-bar dekhkar log thak jate hain (Same faces for long annoy the people),” Chaurasia claimed adding there should also be a reshuffle in assembly constituencies of political leaders for better results.

You May Like this also

Jharkhand poll results: JMM-led Grand…

TBP Desk

Big win: Mithila’s cultural symbol…

TBP Desk

The JD-U which failed to open its account in Jharkhand blamed BJP’s “small vision” behind the BJP poll defeat.

“The BJP lost because of its small vision. Had the party formed the alliance with its allies, the result would have been entirely different. Due to lack of alliance, the NDA’s votes got divided,” JD-U minister Ashok Chaudhary said today.

JMM-led Grand Alliance posted a emphatic win the Jharkhand assembly elections results of which were declared on December 23. The opposition alliance won 47 seats in 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

FINAL RESULT:

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5194 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

‘Serious consequences’ if…

TBP Desk

Nitish ‘guarantees’ all…

TBP Desk

‘Bihar bandh’ against CAA,…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,556

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More