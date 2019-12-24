Jharkhand impact: BJP leader seeks change in top leadership for better poll results in Bihar

PATNA: The impact of the assembly poll result in Jharkhand is being felt in Bihar.

A day after the BJP badly lost the elections to the opposition Grand Alliance in Jharkhand, a senior party leader has demanded for complete change in the top leadership in Bihar to put up a good performance in next year’s assembly elections in the state.

“There is an urgent need for a change in the top leadership to make good performance in Bihar elections,” senior BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasia told a news channel in Patna on Tuesday.

“Ek hi chehra ko bar-bar dekhkar log thak jate hain (Same faces for long annoy the people),” Chaurasia claimed adding there should also be a reshuffle in assembly constituencies of political leaders for better results.

The JD-U which failed to open its account in Jharkhand blamed BJP’s “small vision” behind the BJP poll defeat.

“The BJP lost because of its small vision. Had the party formed the alliance with its allies, the result would have been entirely different. Due to lack of alliance, the NDA’s votes got divided,” JD-U minister Ashok Chaudhary said today.

JMM-led Grand Alliance posted a emphatic win the Jharkhand assembly elections results of which were declared on December 23. The opposition alliance won 47 seats in 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

