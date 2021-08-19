Jharkhand govt issuing I-Cards to provide financial aid to farmers

RANCHI—The Jharkhand government is working on a plan to issue unique identity cards to farmers so that all kinds of assistance reached their bank accounts very soon.

Officials said under this plan a dedicated portal is being readied by the agriculture department, which will contain records of all registered farmers.

Apart from this, chip-based I-Cards will also be issued which will help government identify genuine farmers.

“We are busy developing the portals and I-Cards. These cards will contain all details of a farmer, such as Aadhar number, bank details, mobile number and land records,” agriculture director Nisha Oraon told the media on Thursday.

As per an estimate, there are around 58 lakh (5.8 million) farmers in Jharkhand.