Jharkhand: Hungry Jubair chews bomb mistaking it as jaggery ball, condition critical

PATNA: A hungry boy in Jharkhand chewed a bomb mistaking it as food stuff. The boy with serious jaw injuries has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

10-year-old Jubair, a resident of Chhatarpur block in Palamu district had accompanied his parents to reach the granary located in the nearby jungle on Saturday.

While his parents got busy in thrashing the grains stored at the granary, Jubair went inside the nearby the “Arhar” (pigeon pea) crop fields.

Once inside, he came across some balls coated with jaggery kept at certain distance inside the field. They were, as such, jiggery-coated bombs placed inside the fields by the local farmers to kill the wild boars who had been destroying the grain fields.

Mistaking them as food stuff, the boy picked up one such ball in his hand and chewed it in a bid to satiate his hunger but it instantly got exploded in his mouth, badly damaging his jaw.

The victim was immediately rushed to the local Chhatarpur sub-divisional hospital from where he was rushed to the Palamu Medical College, Medininagar for better treatment. Doctors say the boy’s condition is critical.

“The child was severely injured as he ate the bomb mistaking it as jiggery ball,” Chhatarpur police inspector Basudeo Munda told the media on Sunday.

