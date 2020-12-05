Jharkhand asks job-seekers to quit tobacco consumption if they want govt jobs

RANCHI—The state government in Jharkhand has made it mandatory for the job seekers to quit smoking if they want to get government jobs.

At a meeting of the Tobacco Control Coordination Committee headed by chief secretary, Sukhdeo Singh, it was decided to provide government jobs to only those who submit an undertaking declaring that they would not consume tobacco products in any forms. The meeting was held earlier this week.

“Those seeking government jobs will have to give an undertaking that they will not consume tobacco products in any form,” an official told the media. The new rule will come into effect from April next year.

Officials say the new arrangement will help control tobacco consumption which is blamed for cancer-related deaths.

As per an estimate, some 35,000 deaths have been taking place due to tobacco consumption every year in Jharkhand where both male and females consume tobacco.